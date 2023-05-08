Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $154,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $11,342,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $8,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

