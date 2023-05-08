Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $13.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.41.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.