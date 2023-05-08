Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings Stock Up 15.3 %

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.