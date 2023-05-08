LPL Financial LLC Buys 21,219 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 281,580 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,823 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

