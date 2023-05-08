LPL Financial LLC Buys 291,666 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 350.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,666 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

