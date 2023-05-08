LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,946 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $20,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

