LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,978 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,594,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

