LPL Financial LLC Has $17.06 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $17,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.