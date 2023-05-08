LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $42.67 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.