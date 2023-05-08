LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $281.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.40.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.