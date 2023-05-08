LPL Financial LLC Purchases 19,186 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,008,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 338,031 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 503,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,048,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

TMUS stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

