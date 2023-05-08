LPL Financial LLC Purchases 98,023 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 640.8% in the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 60,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

