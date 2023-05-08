LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU opened at $85.20 on Monday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

