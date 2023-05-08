LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,230 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $174.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $193.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

