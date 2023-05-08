LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,453 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.5 %

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

ROK stock opened at $283.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.