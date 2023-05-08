LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.