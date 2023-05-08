Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $8.50

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 19.3 %

LYFT stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lyft by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lyft by 567.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $80,839,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.