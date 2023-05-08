Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $40.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

