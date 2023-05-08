MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. MasterCraft Boat has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.40-$4.66 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.04-$1.04 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.9 %

MCFT stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $511.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Further Reading

