Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.