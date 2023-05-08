MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,445.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,243.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,243.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,071.08.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

