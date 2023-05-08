Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 69,888 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

