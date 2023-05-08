Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

