Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 946 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $83,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in iRobot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

