Mizuho Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $111.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.40 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,616 shares of company stock worth $6,874,125 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

