Mizuho Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $200.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.16. Paylocity has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

