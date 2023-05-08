Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.74.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after buying an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
