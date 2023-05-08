Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.74.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after buying an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

