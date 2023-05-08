Morgan E. Housel Buys 19 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,352.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,300.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,305.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Markel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Markel by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 128,420.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
