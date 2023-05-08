Movella (MVLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect Movella to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Movella alerts:

Movella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MVLA opened at $1.42 on Monday. Movella has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Movella Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.