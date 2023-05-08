My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $136.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

