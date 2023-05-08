Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.21.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.40 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

