NextNav (NN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,021.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NextNav Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.08 on Monday. NextNav has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
