NextNav (NN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,021.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.08 on Monday. NextNav has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 10.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

