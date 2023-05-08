NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NOV were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in NOV by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 617,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 103,678 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NOV by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 62,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

