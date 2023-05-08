Nuvei (NVEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Nuvei to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Nuvei has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.92 million. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $40.74 on Monday. Nuvei has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

