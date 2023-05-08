ODP (ODP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. ODP has set its FY23 guidance at $4.50-$5.10 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

ODP opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ODP has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ODP by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in ODP by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ODP by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $9,166,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

