Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,169 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 74.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BAM opened at $32.35 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

