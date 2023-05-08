Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

