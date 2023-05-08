Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revolve Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

