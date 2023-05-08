OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

