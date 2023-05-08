Origin Materials (ORGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Origin Materials has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Origin Materials Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of ORGN opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.