Origin Materials (ORGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Origin Materials has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Origin Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORGN opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 2,099.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 435,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $2,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

