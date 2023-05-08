Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

