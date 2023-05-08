Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after buying an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 105.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSN opened at $44.51 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

