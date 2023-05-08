Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 584,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

