PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,896 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 451,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 242,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

