Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

