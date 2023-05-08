Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

