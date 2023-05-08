PLBY Group (PLBY) Set to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder John Giampetroni acquired 3,674,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,471,993 shares in the company, valued at $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 15,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $31,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,743 shares of company stock valued at $114,589. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.