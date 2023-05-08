PolyPid (PYPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.
PYPD opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.90.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
