PolyPid (PYPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

PYPD opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

