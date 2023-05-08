PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.
Insider Activity at PulteGroup
PulteGroup Price Performance
PulteGroup stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.
PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.
