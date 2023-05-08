Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $22.35 on Monday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,271 shares of company stock worth $3,842,130. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.